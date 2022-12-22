Russia inaugurates largest plant and gas field in Siberia | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated this Wednesday the Kovykta field, Siberia, considered the largest in that region in the far east of Russia.

The inauguration was via a video link according to information on the Kremlin website, which quoted the Russian president: “We are launching the unique Kovykta gas condensate field, the largest in eastern Siberia. Its recoverable reserves are 1.8 trillion cubic meters of gas”.

According to Putin, an 800-kilometre pipeline has been built to deliver energy resources to Siberian power processing plants. “Thus, our most important gas transportation route will be put into operation along its entire length. It will exceed three thousand kilometers ”, he specified.

According to the Russian president, the commissioning of the gas field will give what he called a strong boost to the development of the eastern regions of the country and will generate new jobs.

In this sense, the president of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, pointed out that the opening of the facility marked the beginning of the creation of what he called a powerful complex for the extraction and transportation of gas in eastern Siberia and the Far East.

The Kovykta field is the largest in Eastern Siberia with gas condensate reserves of 65.7 million tons. To supply energy resources to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, the Kovykta-Chayanda section, 804 kilometers long, was built.

This is the second section of Power of Siberia, which supplies gas to China. The first, from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia to Blagoveshchensk on the Chinese border, was launched in 2019.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



