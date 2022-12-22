Former Russian President Medvedev meets with President Xi Jinping in China | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The former president of Russia, and now vice president of the Security Council of the European country, Dmitri Medvedev, held a meeting this Wednesday in Beijing with the head of state of China, Xi Jinping, where they discussed, among other issues, the situation in Ukraine and the bilateral economic cooperation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Russia assesses course of operation in Ukraine

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the parties “synchronized their watches on a number of important international issues, signaling the broad convergence of Moscow’s and Beijing’s approaches to the world‘s most pressing problems.”

At the same time, Medvedev and Xi discussed the strategic coordination of foreign policy on multilateral platforms and also discussed the situation in the post-Soviet space.

President of #ChinaXi Jinping, today received the former president of #Russia and Vice President of the Russian Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev, and discussed economic, industrial and inter-party cooperation. They discussed the conflict in Ukraine and international issues pic.twitter.com/K6aP8sozLJ

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 21, 2022

Similarly, the former Russian president delivered the message from the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, where he highlighted “the level of Russian-Chinese political dialogue and unprecedented practical cooperation.”

For his part, the Chinese president decided to convey to Putin his “cordial greetings and best wishes” while noting that “in the past 10 years, Russian-Chinese relations have withstood the test of international challenges and have shown healthy and steady development through a high level”.

At the same time, Xi expressed the hope that the parties involved in the Ukrainian conflict would “maintain rationality and restraint,” while urging them to resume dialogue and resolve differences through political means.

Similarly, the Asian head of state pointed out that Beijing chooses to approach Moscow in pursuit of “jointly promoting the development of global governance in a fairer and more reasonable sense.”

In this regard, Xi highlighted the exchanges between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the United Russia party, which have been carried out for three decades to become a platform for consolidating bilateral political trust.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report