Russia will meet all the objectives of the operation in Ukraine | News

The Russian Armed Forces will meet all the objectives set within the framework of the special operation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin declared this Wednesday, during his meeting with the board of directors of the Ministry of Defense.

Putin meets with high military command about situation in Ukraine

Putin also denounced that his country faces the military potential of almost all the main countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Ukraine.

“The armed forces and the combat capabilities of our armed forces are constantly increasing every day. And this process, of course, we will develop,” Putin said during a meeting with top army commanders.

“We will continue to maintain and improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad” (missiles launched from land-based silos, from navigating submarines and from airborne aircraft), it added.

He assured that Moscow will guarantee security to citizens in all Russian territories, including the new territories.

Putin recalled that the “Ukrainian tragedy” was not instigated by Moscow. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union (USSR), the Kremlin’s geopolitical adversaries began to “brainwash” the population of the former USSR, including Ukraine, the president stressed.

“What is happening now in Ukraine is a shared tragedy, but it is not the result of Russia’s policy, but that of third countries,” he stressed.

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will enter service in the Armed Forces in the near future, announced the president, who assured that his country will implement this plan despite all the setbacks.

In early January next year, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will enter combat duty with the latest Tsirkon naval hypersonic missile systems, which have no analogues in the world, the head of state said.

Putin assured that Russia will continue to “develop unique hypersonic missile systems due to their characteristics.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



