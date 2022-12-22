UN rejects exclusion of Afghan women from universities | News

Report This Content

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, denounced this Wednesday the order imposed by the Taliban government of Afghanistan that prevents women’s access to university.

The diplomat stressed that this imposed measure is “another terrible and cruel blow to the rights of Afghan women and girls, as well as a deeply regrettable setback for the entire country.”

In this sense, Türk emphasized that the level of systematic exclusion from public spaces to which Afghan women have been subjected has no comparison in the world when girls are also prohibited from secondary education.

Similarly, she noted that “excluding women from tertiary education is all the more heartbreaking considering the vital contribution that Afghan women have made in so many professional and vocational areas over the years.”

At the same time, the high commissioner stressed that the decision of the Afghan authorities constitutes an evident violation of the commitments assumed by the country in terms of human rights.

In line, the Austrian politician specified that the right of women and girls to access all levels of education without discrimination is “fundamental and unquestionable.”

Based on this, Türk called on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke this decision and fully respect the rights of women and girls “for their good and for the good of all Afghan society.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



