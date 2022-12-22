China affirms that the US uses NATO to expand its hegemony | News

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged the US on Wednesday to stop using the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to maintain hegemony and undermine peace.

During a press conference, Ning also urged the White House to abandon the preaching of confrontation, the practice of creating imaginary enemies, and stop launching accusations and slander against Beijing.

The spokeswoman criticized comments made on Tuesday by the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, who said that Moscow and Beijing have launched strategies to undermine the military alliance.

#China calls on the US to stop using NATO as a tool to maintain its hegemony and called on Washington to stop launching accusations and slander against China, stop preaching confrontation and not undermine peace pic.twitter.com/iByurHy5Y2

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 21, 2022

Ning recalled that China “has always been committed to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity throughout the world.”

He reiterated that the US needs to abandon the Cold War mentality and confrontational bloc policy, thereby doing more to facilitate world peace and stability, he said.

The risks to which the extension of NATO militarism to other regions leads have also been analyzed by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

In early December, the head of Russian diplomacy drew attention to NATO’s attempts to create tensions in the South China Sea region.

Lavrov noted that this poses security risks for Russia, adding that Moscow and Beijing are also developing cooperation in the military sphere.

�� #Zakharova: After the notorious fiasco in Afghanistan, the US is increasingly drawn into a new conflict, not only supporting the neo-Nazi regime in kyiv financially and with weapons, but also increasing its military presence “on the ground”.

�� pic.twitter.com/MckSG0rkce

– Foreign Ministry of Russia ���� (@mae_rusia)

December 19, 2022

Previously, on November 23, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, considered that “NATO, as a regional organization, must remain within its geographical limits and not try to impose rules that adapt to it or seek to push or even cross the border.”

This Wednesday, the head of the Russian Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, assured that NATO will fall by itself and Russia and China do not need to share strategies to disintegrate it.

The legislator specified that “there are many possibilities that the alliance will collapse from within” and suggested that “Europe will not be able to avoid the indigestion of the rotten American hegemony.”

On the other hand, he stated that the Ukraine crisis could have been avoided had it not been for “NATO’s reckless policy of eastward expansion and the anti-Russian project.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



