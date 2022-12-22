Gambian Government claims to have frustrated coup d’état | News

Report This Content

The Gambian authorities reported Wednesday that a coup against the government led by President Adama Barrow was frustrated while specifying that four soldiers have been arrested.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New coup attempt in Burkina Faso denounced

Government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh said in a press release that “based on intelligence reports that some Gambian army soldiers were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow.”

In this sense, the spokesman added that the High Command of the Gambia Armed Forces (FAG), “in a quick military operation carried out yesterday, arrested four soldiers linked to this coup plot.”

Similarly, Sankareh pointed out that the FAG are focused on the search and capture of three other alleged accomplices, meanwhile, he assured that the detained soldiers are helping the Military Police in their investigations.

Based on this, the official urged citizens, residents and members of the diplomatic and consular corps “to continue their normal activities since the situation is under full control and there is no need to panic.”

Similarly, Sankareh stressed that the pertinent investigations continue and assured that the public “will be informed of all events as the situation progresses.”

Barrow managed to be re-elected for a second term in the presidential elections that took place in December last year with 457,519 votes in favor against opposition leader Ousainou Darboe.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

