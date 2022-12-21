British ambulance workers go on strike | News

Report This Content

Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain went on strike on Wednesday, increasing pressure on a Rishi Sunak government, a day after nurses also went on strike.

British nurses continue to strike due to lack of dialogue

UNISON union general secretary Christina McAnea said “they are getting huge support from the public. They are after us and they want us to win.”

Also, McAnea said that “I really believe that the Government is incapable of providing an NHS [servicio de salud] safe and reliable” and said that Sunak must “stop digging himself in a hole”.

I’ve been out today on London Ambulance Service picket lines in Waterloo, Deptford and Greenwich, and on my way to a few more.

We’re getting huge support from the public. They’re behind us and want us to win. #PutNHSPayRight pic.twitter.com/tgC3BmNtQd

— Christina McAnea (@cmcanea)

December 21, 2022

This is how the union leader responded, after the government said the strike was “deeply regrettable” as it would result in fewer ambulances on the road, and priority would only be given to the most urgent life-threatening cases, such as heart attacks.

The union leader recalled that health workers, including ambulance crews, were “leaving en masse” because services had deteriorated.

McAnea pointed out that “This strike did not have to happen” and pointed out that the Government “needs to return to the negotiating table so that we can obtain an adequate wage increase for these workers and they can all return to work.”

Another union, the GMB, has said that wages in the health service have fallen 17 percent in real terms since 2010, while demand for ambulances has risen 77 percent in the same period.

Unions have called for an increase above inflation, which stood at 10.7 percent in the consumer price measure in November.

The British Army has been on standby to help drive and direct emergency vehicles, but soldiers will not be able to do everything ambulance crews can to respond or provide clinical care.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



