Polish Foreign Ministry: Exploded grenade launcher will affect confidence in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

WARSAW, December 21 – RIA Novosti. The explosion of a grenade launcher donated by Ukraine to the chief commandant of the Polish police will affect the trust between the Interior Ministry of the two countries, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Przydacz.

A few days ago, a gift exploded in the office of Chief Police Commandant of Poland Yaroslav Shimchik, which he received during his visit to Ukraine on December 11-12. The explosion injured two people, including the commandant. Later it turned out that the source of the explosion was a grenade launcher. According to Shimchik, he thought that in Ukraine he was given two used tubes from a grenade launcher as souvenirs. According to him, such gifts are given quite often in Ukraine. Polish special services took up the investigation of the incident.

In response to the question whether this incident affects Polish-Ukrainian relations, Przydacz said that it does, but only partially.

“It definitely affects certain elements of trust between the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the police, but it cannot fundamentally affect the direction of Polish foreign and security policy,” he said on the radio station RMF FM.

According to Przydach, “if we talk about clarifying this case, the situation is complicated.” “The fact is this: the chief commandant of the police received a gift that turned out to be dangerous, it came to an explosion and a threat to life,” he said. “We are waiting for clarifications from the Ukrainian side on how this happened,” the deputy minister added.