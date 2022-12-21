Rada deputy explained Zelensky’s visit to the United States by the need to support Kyiv

MOSCOW, December 21 – RIA Novosti. The issue of Ukraine’s support is so urgent that Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden, on the agenda is the depletion of post-Soviet weapons that Ukraine has and a request for an increase in financial support, Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that Zelensky would visit Washington on Wednesday. Zelenskiy also tweeted that he was on his way to the US to meet with US President Joe Biden. A senior White House official told reporters earlier that Biden would announce a new $2 billion military aid package to Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit, including Patriot air defense systems.

“The issue of supporting our country is so acute that Zelensky is forced to go to the states and negotiate there not via Skype, but speak directly with Congress, with the House of Representatives, since the political landscape is somewhat changing there,” Dubinsky said in a video comment posted on Telegram channel.

“Not losing the dynamics of the volume of aid is Zelensky’s key task in order to convince him to continue to allocate support and increase it. S-300 batteries, which are in service with Ukraine, no longer have a sufficient supply of shells, power to resist repelling the attacks of the aggressor. depletion of the weapons that Ukraine had left after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” he summed up.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.