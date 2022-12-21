World
Britain has signed a contract with an American developer of military software
MOSCOW, December 21 – RIA Novosti. US-based Palantir Technologies said it had signed a three-year, £75 million ($91.39 million) contract with the UK Department of Defense.
“Palantir will assist military operations and intelligence, as well as inform the armed forces of the UK about military operations in real time. In addition, the software will provide forecasts of developments and suggest the best steps,” the company said in a press release.
According to Palantir Technologies, their technology allows them to collect intelligence from satellites and social networks, as well as visualize the positions of armies and ships.
The American software company Palantir Technologies is known for its development of analytical software for collecting and working with large amounts of data from various information sources. She is a contractor for the US National Security Agency, the German intelligence agency BND and other major public and private customers.
