WASHINGTON, December 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States is involved in securing Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to Washington and back, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council.

According to CNN, an American military plane was “involved” in the transportation of Zelensky, who had earlier reached Poland by train, accompanied by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

December 19, 08:00 Simply killing Russians is Kyiv’s new “almost religion”. West approves

“For obvious reasons, I won’t go into too much detail about the security measures that have been taken to bring the president here. He obviously understands the risks involved in his travels in and out of his own country,” Kirby told CNN.

“But we’re working with him and his craft to make sure he can make the trip safely, both on his way to the US and back,” he added.

During the first foreign visit since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress, after which he will return to his homeland the same day.