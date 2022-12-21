World
WHO hopes to lift COVID-19 and monkeypox pandemic status in 2023
GENEVA, December 21 – RIA Novosti. The WHO hopes to be able to lift the pandemic status of COVID-19 and monkeypox during 2023 as deaths plummeted in 2022, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.
“We hope that each of these emergencies will be declared over at different times next year,” he said.
Tedros recalled that since the peak at the end of January, the number of weekly recorded deaths from COVID-19 has decreased by almost 90%.
In July 2022, the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak an international emergency. COVID-19 has had this status since January 2020.
A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is an official WHO declaration of an emergency event that has been identified as a public health hazard to other states as a result of the international spread of a disease and potentially requiring a coordinated international response. Under the International Health Regulations 2005, states are required by law to respond promptly to PHEICs.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
