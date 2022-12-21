WASHINGTON, December 21 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS) ensures that military aid to Ukraine does not enter the black market, Defense News reported, citing the organization’s first deputy director, James Ives.

The interlocutor of the publication noted that the risk of such a scenario is very high, since we are talking about “a huge amount of items, many of which have combat capabilities.”

“The attention of the criminal investigation service in Ukraine is focused on the Pentagon’s quick contracting and the potential diversion of US aid to the black market. So far, not a single contract fraud has become public,” the publication says.

The Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Service specified that the work of the organization on this issue is proceeding quickly.

15:24Special military operation in Ukraine The Ministry of Defense told how much the West spent on the supply of weapons to Kyiv

The article states that in September, Ives led the DCIS team on a trip to one of Kyiv’s foreign aid centers in Poland. According to him, investigators have received assurances from the Ukrainian government that local officials are serious about a possible leak of weapons and, along with US State Department officials and military officials, will report any incidents.

Ives added that the organization is particularly concerned about portable but powerful weapons systems, such as MANPADS, which are “usually in demand .”

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to send tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.