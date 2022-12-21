Winter solstice: when in 2022, what traditions are associated with it
Day of the winter solstice 2022 in December What date and exact time The height of the sun on this day The history of the holiday on the day of the winter solstice Signs, traditions and rituals How other nations celebrated What can and cannot be done on the day of the winter solstice
December 2022 winter solstice
What date and exact time
December 1, Moscow time – 7 hours 27 minutes. 32 p.;
December 22, Moscow time – 7:00 a.m. 17 p.
The height of the sun on that day
Winter solstice
The history of the holiday on the day of the winter solstice
Signs, traditions and rituals
The weather on the day of the solstice predicts what it will be like on December 31: if it is sunny, the day will be frosty, if it is cloudy, a thaw is expected on New Year’s Eve.
Frost appeared – the coming year will be fruitful.
Windless weather all day – expect a bountiful fruit harvest.
Rainy weather promises a wet and rainy spring.
Heavy snowfall promises a snowy winter.
How did other nations celebrate?
Do’s and Don’ts on the Winter Solstice
quarrel, as it will be difficult to make peace;
offend others, as you yourself will soon be offended;
be sad, otherwise the whole year will be sad;
do the cleaning, otherwise you will spend the whole year in hard work;
perform rituals that are not related to the holiday;
girls should not let their hair down on this day, otherwise you will lose female happiness.
