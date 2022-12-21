Winter solstice: when in 2022, what traditions are associated with it

Table of contents Day of the winter solstice 2022 in December What date and exact time The height of the sun on this day The history of the holiday on the day of the winter solstice Signs, traditions and rituals How other nations celebrated What can and cannot be done on the day of the winter solstice

MOSCOW, December 21 – RIA Novosti. The winter solstice is an astronomical event when the sun is at its lowest point on the earth’s horizon. In 2022, this day falls on December 22-21 (the number depends on the time zone), how long the shortest day of the year lasts, at what height the sun is at this time and what rituals our ancestors performed during the holiday, – in the RIA Novosti material .

December 2022 winter solstice

Girls during Christmas fortune-telling in the Cossack village of Chernorechye, Chelyabinsk Region. Archive photo

Since ancient times, people have carefully observed nature and marked important dates for themselves, since human life depended on its whims. The day of the winter solstice is one of the most significant events in the world of astronomy, it is on this day that the Sun for the northern hemisphere of the earth (in which astronomical winter sets in) passes through the southernmost point of the great circle of the celestial sphere, and for the southern (located in astronomical summer) – through the northernmost. As a result, the distance from the horizon to the Sun is the smallest compared to other days. At the same time, the shortest daylight hours and the longest night are observed in the northern hemisphere, and the celestial body “rises” in the southeast, and sets in the southwest, describing the shortest arc. A few days before this moment and some time after it, the Sun is approximately at the same height, which is why the phenomenon is called a “solstice”. After the winter solstice, daylight hours gradually increase and by January 1, its duration becomes longer by as much as 7 minutes.

What date and exact time

According to astronomers, in 2022 the winter solstice falls on December 21 – 22 (depending on the time zone). For example, in Tomsk, the phenomenon will occur on December 22 at 10:56 local time, in Moscow – on December 22 at 00:48, according to Universal Time, hour x falls on December 21, 21:48.

Calendar winter begins on December 1, and astronomical – on the day of the winter solstice. The length of daylight hours on these dates is significantly different:

— December 1, Moscow time – 7 hours 27 minutes. 32 p.; — December 22, Moscow time – 7:00 a.m. 17 p.

The height of the sun on that day

The height of the Sun at true noon during the winter solstice is 11°47′. True noon is the moment when the visible center of the solar disk passes through the celestial meridian and is above the south point. Since there are several time zones on earth, true noon differs from local noon (12 noon).

The history of the holiday on the day of the winter solstice

The winter solstice began to be officially celebrated during the reign of Julius Caesar, who made December 25 a holiday in 45 BC. But due to the fact that the calendar year is several minutes longer than the solar year, once every four centuries the holiday shifted three days down, as a result, in the 16th century it was already celebrated on December 12th. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII decided to eliminate the difference, so the winter solstice falls on December 22 according to the Gregorian calendar. However, it is believed that in this case, too, the date will shift by one day every 3,000 years.

Signs, traditions and rituals

Our ancestors associated this day with the birth of the god of the winter sun Kolyada, who must resist the evil spirit Karachun and prevent the luminary from being stolen. The ancient Slavs associated the holiday with the rebirth to life, since the daylight hours began to steadily increase, and the dark time of the day began to decrease. The main symbol of the holiday was a bonfire, symbolizing the sun, around which there were round dances. Young people walked around the yards and sang carols that promised wealth and prosperity to the owners of the house, in response it was supposed to present guests with sweets and flour products.

Participants in Christmas carols in the Cossack village of Chernorechye, Chelyabinsk Region. Archive photo

The hostesses baked pies in the shape of the sun, for the festive meal they did not spare the supplies prepared in the fall, meat must have been on the menu. People gave each other gifts, gathered at a large table, sang songs and asked the gods for a good harvest next year. Our ancestors believed that on this day it was possible to change fate for the better and fulfill their cherished desires, so at dawn they faced east and, looking at the horizon, made up their dreams. Later, with the adoption of Christianity, carols and fortune-telling were transferred to Christmas time.

Since ancient times, it was believed that before the day of the winter solstice, it is necessary to carry out a general cleaning in the house and throw out all unnecessary old things, then something new and bright will be freed up in life.

And in order for the next year to become better than the outgoing one, it is necessary at sunset before the solstice to write on a piece of paper the bad things that happened and want to forget, burn the sheet on the street, thinking that all the negativity is gone forever.

On this day, you can take a hot bath with healing herbs by candlelight, imagining how the body and soul are cleansed, and at the end, mentally gather all the bad things into a fist and throw them into the water, only then drain it.

Holiday related notes:

— The weather on the day of the solstice predicts what it will be like on December 31: if it is sunny, the day will be frosty, if it is cloudy, a thaw is expected on New Year’s Eve. — Frost appeared – the coming year will be fruitful. — Windless weather all day – expect a bountiful fruit harvest. — Rainy weather promises a wet and rainy spring. — Heavy snowfall promises a snowy winter.

How did other nations celebrate?

Sunrise at Stonehenge on the winter solstice. Archive photo

The holiday was celebrated not only by the Slavs, other nations also have their own traditions. For example, the ancient Romans celebrated the winter solstice from December 17 to 23. This period was called Saturnalia, people praised the god Saturn, who was considered the patron saint of farmers, school holidays were announced, all work stopped, people had fun at noisy feasts and sacrificed pigs.

In Scotland, on this day, burning barrels were lowered from the mountain, which were considered a symbol of the sun, and the ancient Germans celebrated the birth of the Oak King, who warmed the cold earth and helped the seeds sprout. In China, it was believed that the day of the winter solstice is the beginning of a new cycle of life, so the people did not work, went to visit and arranged feasts. The holiday was also celebrated by the inhabitants of India, where it was called Sankranti. Indians kindled bonfires, symbolizing sunlight and warmth.

Do’s and Don’ts on the Winter Solstice

There were prohibition signs on this day, for example, it was not recommended:

— quarrel, as it will be difficult to make peace; — offend others, as you yourself will soon be offended; — be sad, otherwise the whole year will be sad; — do the cleaning, otherwise you will spend the whole year in hard work; — perform rituals that are not related to the holiday; — girls should not let their hair down on this day, otherwise you will lose female happiness.

It was welcomed to spend the day with the family, arrange a feast, ask the gods for good luck and prosperity in the coming year.