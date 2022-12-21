New Israeli airstrike against Syria denounced | News

Report This Content

The Syrian Ministry of Information denounced a new Israeli air strike from the northeast of the Sea of ​​Galilee against points located in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus during the early hours of this Tuesday.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike with missile bursts from the north-east direction of Lake Tiberias, and our air defense means intercepted the attacking missiles and shot down several of them,” it reported.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the Ministry of Information also indicated that two soldiers were injured, while some material damage was recorded as a result of the attack.

December 19, 2022

In addition, the entity specified that its air defense systems managed to intercept the missiles launched during the bombardment, which is why several of them were shot down.

For their part, social network users shared videos in which they commented that combat planes could be heard flying over northern Israel around the time of the bombing.





