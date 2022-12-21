Get to know 5 ideas to celebrate human solidarity | News

The culture of solidarity is important to advance in the fight against poverty, and for this reason the General Assembly of the United Nations proclaimed December 20 as the International Day of Human Solidarity.

The UN warns about the increase in hunger and poverty in the world

Solidarity was identified in the Millennium Declaration as one of the fundamental values ​​for international relations in the 21st century and for those who suffer or have less to benefit from the help of the better off.

Thanks to the Millennium Declaration, the countries that subscribe to it assumed the commitment to reduce extreme poverty and established eight objectives known as the Millennium Development Goals (MDG).

Today is the International Human Solidarity Day.

Five ideas to celebrate human solidarity

The Sustainable Development Goals agenda puts people and the planet at the center, is founded on human rights and is backed by a global alliance determined to help people overcome poverty, hunger and disease.

It will therefore be forged on the basis of global cooperation and solidarity.

The International Day of Human Solidarity represents:

-A day to celebrate our unity in diversity.

-A day to remind governments that they must respect their commitments to international agreements.

-A day to sensitize the public about the importance of solidarity.

-A day to encourage debate on ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, among others, the goal of ending poverty.

-A day to act and look for new initiatives for the eradication of poverty.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



