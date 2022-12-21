US Supreme Court upholds legal rule against immigrants | News

Report This Content

The president of the Supreme Court of the United States (USA), John Roberts, issued an order on Monday to postpone until further notice the repeal of Title 42, a health regulation that provides a pretext to expel migrants at the country’s borders. .

According to press reports, the end of the measure had been ruled in November by a federal judge in Washington DC, the capital, while 19 of the 50 states of the union filed a lawsuit to keep it in force.

Judge Roberts decided to defer the repeal until further order and asked the federal government to rule on Tuesday, before the Title 42 restrictions expire on Wednesday.

For its part, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declared that the order would remain in effect for now and that people who try to enter illegally will be returned to Mexico.

#19Dec | The Supreme Court of the United States decided this Monday to freeze the end of Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of the majority of migrants who arrive at the border with Mexico, in response to a lawsuit filed by 19 of the 50 states of the country. pic.twitter.com/CtXVfcU559

— The Touch of Diana (@ElToqueDeDiana)

December 20, 2022

They also ratified that they would continue to manage the border “in a safe, orderly and humane manner” after the restrictions were repealed.

“We urge Congress to use this time to provide the funds we have requested for border security and management and move forward with the comprehensive immigration measures that President Biden proposed on his first day in office,” reads a DHS note.

Consequently, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to clarify that the upcoming repeal of Title 42 “does not mean that the border is open.”

After agreeing to the lifting, the country will be guided by Title 8, a regular measure for the asylum application.

“It would be wrong to think that the border is open. It is not open. And I want to be very, very clear about this,” the official emphasized.

In March 2020, the Donald Trump administration imposed Title 42 to expeditiously deport immigrants who arrived at the borders, given the danger of the spread of Covid-19.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



