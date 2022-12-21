Death toll from cholera outbreak in Nigeria rises to 51 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Nigerian state of Cross River registered 31 deaths between Sunday and Monday, and the number of victims of the cholera outbreak that affects the southeast of the African country already rises to 51, local authorities reported on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

37 people die in Nigeria after traffic accident

According to Bernard Egbe, governor of the state where the disease occurred, the cholera outbreak has spread to 10 villages of the Ekureku clan and four patients remain in critical condition.

The community leader described the situation as “regrettable”, although he has received support from international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and some national officials.

The director of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Janet Ekpeyong, told reporters on Sunday that the deaths could have been prevented by following hygiene protocols in the primary sources.

However, “the entire combined team (WHO, UNICEF, Red Cross and government) intervened accordingly and helped save lives and prevent further spread of the disease,” Ekpeyong said.

It also alerted about another outbreak of the disease in a remote village in the state, in the local government area of ​​Odukpani.

Specialists say that cholera outbreaks are frequent in some regions of Nigeria due to the scarcity of drinking water, especially where there are large population settlements and inadequate infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report