Palestinian prisoner dies with cancer in Israeli custody | News

A Palestinian prisoner died Tuesday in the custody of the State of Israel despite calls for his release and accusations of Israeli medical malpractice following his late diagnosis of cancer more than a year ago.

It was the Palestinian authorities’ Commission for Detainees and Former Detainees Affairs that said Nasser Abu Hmaid, 50, died Tuesday morning at Israel’s Assaf Harofeh hospital near Tel Aviv. In response, a general strike announced by Palestinian officials began Tuesday morning in Ramallah and el-Bireh governorates with shops, schools and businesses closed to mourn the death of Abu Hmaid.

In turn, the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement that Abu Hmaid was “martyred as a result of the policy of deliberate medical negligence” and blamed the Israeli occupation.

والد الشّهداء -أبا رعد وعبدالرحمن- متحدّثًا عن الشهيد ناصر أبو حميد ، هي لـ٦ أبناء ، الاحتلال اثنان وحكم على الأربعة الباقيين بالسجن المؤبد ، أي قلب أم مكلوم تملكه هذه هذه الأم ، أمدّها أمدّها الله بالصّبر بالصّبر! pic.twitter.com/2Qz8X2sqvl

– ���������� ������ (@Layan1948)

December 20, 2022

Abu Hmaid was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer in August 2021 after Israeli authorities delayed medical examinations and treatment, according to Palestinian prisoners’ rights groups.

His family, prisoner and human rights groups have since launched a campaign calling on Israel to release him, warning that he faced a “slow death” from medical negligence.

أنعى بكل الشهيد الأسير ناصر أبو حميد ، المناضل الذي جسّد وأبناء أسرته أشكال المعاناة الفلسطينية ، جريحًا وأسيرًا ثم شهيد ، وحفر اسمه في سجلات الشرف الوطني إلى الأبد الأبد ، وكرّس ذاته النضالية النضالية أيقونةً في سفر الكفاح الكفاح.

الرحمة والمغفرة لروح الشهيد ناصر أبو حميد،

— Mohammad Dahlan محمد دحلان (@mohammad_dahlan)

December 20, 2022

The hospital recommended that Abu Hmaid be released immediately, saying he was “in his last days”. However, he was sent back to the Ramallah prison clinic and he remained incarcerated.

Last Monday the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said that the Israeli authorities “did not consider our requests for the release of the prisoner due to his difficult state of health.”

He had been jailed since 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison for his role in attacks carried out during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

