6.4 earthquake reported off the northern coast of California, USA | News

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was reported on Tuesday off the coast of the state of California with a depth of 16.1 kilometers.

According to the US authorities, the earthquake occurred at 02:34 a.m. (local time) and its epicenter was located 12 kilometers from the city of Ferndale and 40 kilometers southwest of the city of Eureka.

The USGS has not issued a tsunami warning while no loss of life or injuries have been reported.

“Due to a strong earthquake, extensive damage to roads and homes was reported in Humboldt County,” the office of emergency services tweeted. “Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water pipes for damage or leaks.”

In this sense, around 60,000 subscribers remain without electricity in the affected area, meanwhile, the Humboldt Emergency Services Office reported the situation and urged only call 911 in case of immediate emergency.

Authorities closed a major bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage. The state highway department posted a photo of the cracked pavement. Some gas leaks were also reported.

For their part, seismologists have warned of an increase in the frequency of telluric events, which has raised alarms when an increase is forecast in the next 30 years.

The recent earthquake occurs almost 30 years after the one reported in Northridge, northwest of Los Angeles, with a magnitude of 6.7, causing the death of 60 people and property damage valued at 10,000 million dollars.

Last Friday, the USGS recorded a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in western Texas, 22 kilometers northwest of the city of Midland, while no human or material losses were reported.

