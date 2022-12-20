Court stops parliamentary processing in Spain | News

Report This Content

The Plenary of the Constitutional Court of Spain, agreed on Monday to paralyze the parliamentary processing of the two amendments that modify the system of election of the candidates that must be appointed by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), approved by Congress and pending to be voted on in the Senate on Thursday.

In response, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said that his Executive will take “as many measures as are necessary” to put an end to the blockade of the Constitutional Court (TC) and that of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), for which he has blamed the opposition People’s Party.

According to the President of the Government, the decision of the guarantee body to paralyze the parliamentary process of the two amendments included in the reform of the Penal Code “is without precedent”, neither in the history of Spanish democracy nor in the rest of European countries.

In moments of uncertainty, serenity and firmness are required.

Serenity in strict compliance with the Law and firmness to make respect for the Constitution and the popular will expressed freely in the elections prevail.

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

December 20, 2022

He described the matter as “a serious fact (…) because for the first time legitimate representatives, democratically elected with their vote, are prevented from carrying out their function of representing the popular will, debating and legislating.”

Late this Monday, the Constitutional Court decided to paralyze the parliamentary process of the two amendments included in the reform of the Penal Code, which repeals the crime of sedition and touches on embezzlement, by which the system of election of the candidates for the guarantee court to be appointed by the CGPJ, approved by Congress (lower house) last week and pending a vote in the Senate this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the CGPJ will hold an extraordinary plenary session this Tuesday to vote for the two candidates that it is responsible for designating for the Constitutional Court.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



