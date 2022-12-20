Pakistan storms a police station taken over by the Taliban | News

World

The 33 attackers – presumed Pakistani Taliban – who held police and soldiers hostage in a Pakistani police station died in a special forces operation in which two members of that body also died, the Defense Minister announced.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters killed two hostages before the rescue operation, according to the country’s defense minister.

The officials declined to give further details about the operation, which was launched after more than 40 hours of failed negotiations with the Pakistani Taliban.

On Monday, officials had said one officer was killed when TTP detainees, held for years at the Bannu anti-terror center, seized the facility.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament that the fighters killed two hostages and the rest had been released.

Asif mentioned that 15 members of the security forces were injured in the operation on Tuesday.

He added that there were 33 kidnappers and that all of them were killed by security forces in the operation.
Earlier, the Taliban had claimed to have detained at least eight security personnel and officials had said some 30 Taliban fighters were involved and had demanded safe passage to the group’s former strongholds.

