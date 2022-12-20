World

In Ukraine, the general was punished because of the explosion in Poland

WARSAW, December 20 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Dmytro Bondar was removed from his post for presenting a charged grenade launchersaid the Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, Mariusz Kaminski.
“I received information that General Bondar, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, General Bondar, who was responsible for handing over the gift to the commandant of the Polish police, General Yaroslav Shymchik, was removed from his post,” he wrote on Twitter.
According to Kaminsky, a criminal case was opened because of what happened in Ukraine.
A few days ago, a gift, received by him during a visit to a neighboring country, exploded in the office of the Chief Commandant of the Police of Poland, Yaroslav Shimchik. Two people were injured, including the general himself. Later it turned out that the incident occurred due to a shot from a grenade launcher.
According to Shimchik, he thought that in Ukraine they gave him two used tubes from a grenade launcher as a keepsake. He added that souvenirs in Ukraine are handed out quite often.
As Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Friday, Shimchik has already been discharged from the hospital, now he must “explain” to the prosecutor’s office.
Polish special services took up the investigation of the incident.
