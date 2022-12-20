MOSCOW, December 20 – RIA Novosti. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are so great that Kyiv cannot count on success on the battlefield, writes the French Tribune.

“In fact, with such statistics, the Ukrainian armed forces will never be able to oust Russia,” the journalists noted.

The West will soon have to “start from reality instead of flattering the nationalist illusions” of Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime.

“The day will come when the Americans will tell the Ukrainians that it’s time to put an end to all this,” the authors of the article stated.

At the end of November, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that “more than twenty thousand civilians and one hundred thousand military men” were killed in Ukraine. At the same time, Kyiv called the information a mistake, noting that the number of victims is from ten to thirteen thousand people.

Last month, the commander of the Joint Group of Russian Forces, Army General Sergei Surovikin, also said that in October alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost more than 12,000 servicemen.

In addition, in September, the head of the Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukrainian troops had lost more than 61 thousand people, and 49 thousand were injured.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it “the task of protecting people who have been subjected to harassment and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”