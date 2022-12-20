Zelensky’s office says Kyiv is ready to provide treatment for Saakashvili

Opposition Georgian MP Aleko Elisashvili said on Tuesday that Zelensky’s call to the Georgian authorities to send Saakashvili to a clinic abroad for treatment is interference in the country’s internal affairs. Zelensky on the eve called on the Georgian authorities to show mercy to Saakashvili and transfer him to a Ukrainian, European or American clinic.

Under the ex-president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, Saakashvili briefly headed the Odessa region, but then was fired. As Poroshenko stated, Saakashvili not only failed to fulfill his promises to develop the region, but also significantly worsened its economic indicators. At the end of July 2017, Poroshenko deprived Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship. The second time the politician received a Ukrainian passport was under Zelensky.

The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve the entire term.