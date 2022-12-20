MOSCOW, December 20 – RIA Novosti. They are trying to forcibly make Kyiv an ally of Zagreb, the Index.hr newspaper quoted Croatian President Zoran Milanovic as saying.

This is how the politician commented on the initiative of Prime Minister Andriy Plenkovych, who proposed to train the Ukrainian military on the territory of the republic.

“Ukraine is not our ally. They are trying to make it forcibly. They are cynically giving it the status of a candidate for the EU,” Milanovic is quoted as saying.

In addition, the head of state criticized the behavior of the leaders of the European Union.

“They treat us like deaf-blind fools. I apologize to the deaf-blind people who were with me the other day, they are not fools,” the Croatian leader said.

Milanovic added that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was not elected to this position and called her an ordinary bureaucrat.

The President of Croatia has previously opposed the training of the Ukrainian military, explaining this as a risk to the state. The country’s parliament also did not support this initiative.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.

In early December, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including training personnel. He noted that training events, in addition to America, are held in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.