Greenland suspends fisheries deal with Russia

ZURICH, December 20 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the island of Greenland (an autonomous territory of Denmark) have decided to suspend the fisheries agreement with Russia, reports Agence France-Presse with reference to the relevant ministry of autonomy.

The Greenland Fisheries Ministry told the agency that it had informed the Russian side that “due to the reduction in stocks of some fish species, it is not possible to exchange quotas for 2023.”

Russia and Greenland signed an appropriate intergovernmental agreement in 1992. The main element of the document is the mutual exchange of quotas for the extraction of aquatic biological resources in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation in the Barents Sea and the fishing zone of Greenland. At the end of last year, countries agreed on quotas for halibut, perch, cod and haddock.

Earlier, the Danish television channel TV2 reported that the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark as an autonomy, extended the fishing agreement with Russia, the parties determined fishing quotas in the territorial waters of the two countries.

In October, the Federal Agency for Fisheries informed that the Russian Federation and Norway had agreed on the conditions for fishing for common stocks and plans for the development of cooperation for 2023.