Borrell was offered to establish a “prize of fans of Nazism” after the words about Zelensky

MOSCOW, December 20 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users criticized the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, for his post congratulating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on another award.

A European diplomat congratulated Zelensky and the people of Ukraine on being awarded the Charlemagne Prize for “struggle for European values, freedom and democracy under the President’s tireless leadership.” Many users disagreed with this statement, recalling Kyiv’s support for Nazi ideology.

“It seems that when all the existing awards run out, you will come up with new ones, including the Zelensky military award or the prize of Nazism lovers,” the commentator noted.

“If what Ukraine is fighting for is European values, then I don’t want to be part of this corrupt and Nazi society,” the second one was indignant.

“I’m surprised Zelensky hasn’t been given the FIFA World Cup yet,” the user sneered.

“Nazi awards! 2022 never ceases to amaze me,” wrote another.

“More rewards for the Nazis. Disgusting! Since when did Nazism become the main European value? There are those among us whose ancestors gave their lives in the fight against this ideology, which you now praise,” another commentator was furious.

“A reward for having voluntarily become a pawn of the Western powers, destroying his own country and the EU economy?” asked the sixth.

“Those who prefer killing to diplomacy should be in prison! Ukraine is far from democracy and European values. Rewarding the Nazis, what have we lived to!” the user concluded.

Earlier in December, the American magazine Time named Volodymyr Zelensky’s Person of the Year, while indicating that he demonstrates authoritarianism and sends political opponents to jail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the decision of the publication, called the criteria of Time blinkered and rabidly Russophobic, and also not going beyond the Western mainstream.

Since 1927, the magazine has named its “person of the year”. For the first time such a title was given to pilot Charles Lindbergh, who crossed the Atlantic Ocean alone. Over the years, American presidents, Soviet leaders, British Queen Elizabeth II, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, businessman Elon Musk have received the award.