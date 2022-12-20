World

An outbreak of an unknown disease was recorded in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, December 20 – RIA Novosti. An outbreak of an unknown disease was recorded in the Afghan province of Zabul, about 80 people became infected, two children died, the TV channel reported. Tolo News with reference to local authorities.
According to Abdul Hakim Hakimi, head of the Provincial Health Authority, the disease was detected in Shahjoy district.
He noted that those who fell ill experienced symptoms such as high fever and nosebleeds. However, doctors still find it difficult to give an accurate definition of infection.
