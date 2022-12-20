EU reaches agreement on emissions trading system | News

Report This Content

The European Union (EU) and the European Parliament reached an agreement this Sunday to reform the emissions trading system (ETS), which would reduce industrial-type emissions that go into the atmosphere and invest in technologies that are more respectful of the environment. environment and climate.

Since 2005, the ETS has priced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions released by energy-intensive industries and the power generation sector.

According to what was agreed this Sunday after more than 30 hours of negotiations, by 2030 there must be a 62 percent reduction in emissions in the sectors protected by the ETS compared to 2005 levels.

To achieve what is proposed, a reduction in the amount of emission rights throughout the EU of 90 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent is required by 2024, as well as a reduction of 27 million tons in 2026.

Together with the above, an annual reduction rate of the emission quotas of 4.3 percent will be applied between 2024 and 2027, which will increase to 4.4 percent between 2028 and 2030. In addition, they will be eliminated increasing free allowances allocated to industries in the emissions trading system.

In addition, the free pollution right will be gradually decreased. By 2030 it will be 48.5 percent and by 2034 100 percent. Full implementation of the agreement is expected in 2034, which depends on the approval of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, which formally brings together the member countries.

