World

Ukraine attack on hospital in Donetsk leaves one dead | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






An attack launched this Sunday by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the Kalinin Hospital, the main hospital in the Russian city of Donetsk, left at least one person dead and several injured, official sources reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ukraine bombing in Belgorod, Russia, leaves one dead

According to the acting head of the Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops shelled the building that houses the children’s and oncological surgery departments.

Pushilin explained that after the aggression of the kyiv regime all the patients of the medical center were evacuated.

So today Ukraine shelled Donetsk again. This time, a hospital. Kalinin Hospital came under shelling, injuring lots of patients. The most defenseless, innocent people were targeted in a cynical act by the kyiv regime. Yet, not a SINGLE word from the West or from UN. None. pic.twitter.com/BM3IqOOU6y

— Caroline Paese (@c_cpaese)
December 19, 2022

Also, several residential areas in the city were attacked by the Ukrainian army with the use of rocket and artillery system.

Russian media stated that during this day the Ukrainian military fired some 40 missiles at residential neighborhoods in Donetsk, a territory that joined the Russian Federation this year.

Last Thursday there was one of the most massive Ukrainian attacks against residential areas of the city of Donetsk, with a balance of one dead and nine wounded, including a minor.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Shooting leaves at least six dead in northern Canada | News

2 hours ago

Thai military shipwreck leaves 31 missing | News

3 hours ago

COP15 reaches historic agreement on biodiversity | News

4 hours ago

Russia and China will carry out joint naval exercises | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.