Ukraine attack on hospital in Donetsk leaves one dead | News

An attack launched this Sunday by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the Kalinin Hospital, the main hospital in the Russian city of Donetsk, left at least one person dead and several injured, official sources reported.

According to the acting head of the Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops shelled the building that houses the children’s and oncological surgery departments.

Pushilin explained that after the aggression of the kyiv regime all the patients of the medical center were evacuated.

So today Ukraine shelled Donetsk again. This time, a hospital. Kalinin Hospital came under shelling, injuring lots of patients. The most defenseless, innocent people were targeted in a cynical act by the kyiv regime. Yet, not a SINGLE word from the West or from UN. None. pic.twitter.com/BM3IqOOU6y

— Caroline Paese (@c_cpaese)

December 19, 2022

Also, several residential areas in the city were attacked by the Ukrainian army with the use of rocket and artillery system.

Russian media stated that during this day the Ukrainian military fired some 40 missiles at residential neighborhoods in Donetsk, a territory that joined the Russian Federation this year.

Last Thursday there was one of the most massive Ukrainian attacks against residential areas of the city of Donetsk, with a balance of one dead and nine wounded, including a minor.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



