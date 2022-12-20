Shooting leaves at least six dead in northern Canada | News

At least six people, including the shooter, died Sunday night after a shooting at a condominium tower in Vaughan, Ontario, York Police Department reported.

Officers were called to the building at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in response to an ongoing shooting. It’s unclear what sparked the violence, but York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said six people were killed, including the shooter. He described it as a “horrendous scene”.

The sixth victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Six people are dead after a fatal mass shooting at a condominium building in the Toronto suburb of Vaughan, Ontario, Canada December 19, 2022.

MacSween stated that the alleged gunman died during a subsequent confrontation with the police and there are no further threats to the community, also expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.

“We are in the process right now of notifying those families, so at this time I cannot share any information about the victims or the issue,” he said.

MacSween told reporters that one of his officers was among those fatally shot and that investigators were still looking into the motive for the shooting.

Mass shootings are not common in Canada, and Toronto was ranked the second safest city in the world in 2021.

A nationwide firearms sales ban went into effect last October as Canadian officials took steps to reduce gun violence and the number of firearms in circulation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced rules in 2020 to ban the AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



