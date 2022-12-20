Thai military shipwreck leaves 31 missing | News

Report This Content

Thai authorities announced Monday about the sinking of the Sukhothai corvette of their Royal Navy that left at least one dead and more than ten people injured while around 30 remain missing.

The Navy specified on its Twitter account that at 12:00 (local time) 75 of the 106 crew members had been rescued, of whom eleven receive medical care at the Bang Saphan Hospital facilities, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

In this sense, it has been confirmed that 31 people are still missing as a result of the incident caused by a short circuit in the electrical system that turned off the engine after the strong winds that threw water.

#กองทัพเรือ ชี้แจ้งกรณี #เรือหลวงสุโขทัย อย่าหลงเชื่อข่าวลือ

กอง เ ต ต แล้ว ไม่ ใช่ กำลัง พล จาก หลวง สุโขทัย แต่ เป็น ลูก เ จาก เ สินค้า ซึ่ง ได้ อับปาง ลง ลง เมื่อ วาน เช่น เช่น เช่น กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน กัน pic.twitter.com/99n1mnQzs6

— กองทัพเรือ ROYAL THAI NAVY (@prroyalthainavy)

December 19, 2022

Later, 32 kilometers from the coast, the boat was flooded and sank, whereupon three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines were sent to try to remove the water, which did not obtain satisfactory results.

From this, several military and civilian ships participate in the search and rescue operations, as well as helicopters, while the authorities pointed out that all the Sukhothai crew members wore life jackets.

#กองทัพเรือ ชี้แจงกรณี #เรือหลวงสุโขทัย อัปปาง#เวลา 18.00 น. ผู้ บังคับบัญชา เ เ ยุทธกา ทาง ทาง มา กำลัง ที่ ได้ บาดเจ็บ บาดเจ็บ จำนวน 6 นาย ที่ ลำเลียง โดย เค บิน ลาดต ดอ ดอ ดอ ดอ สนาม บิน อู่ ตะเภา ตะเภา เพื่อ ส่ง ส่ง ต่อ ต่อ กา pic.twitter.com/FcyddFtgMe

— กองทัพเรือ ROYAL THAI NAVY (@prroyalthainavy)

December 19, 2022

For their part, three of the injured are confirmed to be in serious condition and several with fractures, meanwhile, the troops who have managed to escape the tragic event unharmed are transferred to their homes, as recently reported by the Royal Thai Navy.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha, followed up on the situation of the sinking when he ordered an increase in the number of rescue forces while calling on the coastal population to refrain from going out to sea due to the deteriorating conditions. weather.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



