COP15 reaches historic agreement on biodiversity | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The 15th Conference on Biodiversity of the United Nations Organization (COP15) adopted at dawn this Monday an agreement that they called historic to reverse decades of environmental destruction that threatens species and ecosystems in the world at a summit that Canada has hosted, although under the Chinese Presidency.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They hold a discussion about China and its relationship with Latin America

This new agreement came four years after the previous one was reached and after almost two weeks of negotiations described as intense and difficult by the delegates, the members of the Convention on Biological Diversity approved a framework of action proposed by China, the country that presides over the appointment, with the only opposition from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Chinese Minister of the Environment, Huang Runqiu, said this morning that “The agreement is approved”, and the announcement was received with an ovation. The new Kunming-Montreal Agreement is a roadmap that aims to protect land and oceans and prevent mass extinction of species from accelerated pollution.

The text establishes protecting 30 percent of the planet by 2030, as well as providing 30,000 million dollars in annual aid for the conservation efforts of the so-called developing countries.

Creating protected areas on at least 30 percent of the planet’s land and waters, the best known of the 23 targets adopted this morning, has been described as the biodiversity equivalent of limiting global warming to 1 .5 °C, included in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Until now, only 17 percent of the land and 8 percent of the seas are protected.

The project mentions the protection of indigenous peoples, guardians of 80% of the Earth’s biodiversity, a demand widely demanded by representatives of these communities at the summit.

Regarding financing, the most discussed issue these days, the approved text proposes reaching “at least 20,000 million dollars” in annual international aid for biodiversity by 2025 and “at least 30,000 million by 2030.”

The previous decade-long pact, signed in Japan, achieved almost none of its objectives, especially for the lack of enforcement and monitoring mechanisms and the talks about the available funds were the most acute this time.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report