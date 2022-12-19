Ghana suspends payment of external debts due to economic crisis | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Finance of Ghana announced on Monday the suspension of the payment of the external debt due to the worsening of the economic and financial crisis that the country is going through when inflation of 50 percent is reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Marburg disease outbreak declared in Ghana

The financial body pointed out that “the suspension of payments is an extraordinary provisional measure pending future agreements with all creditors.”

At the same time, the portfolio specified that “due to the current situation, our financial resources, including the international reserves of the Bank of Ghana, are limited and must be preserved at this critical moment.”

In this sense, the ministry announced the freezing of Eurobond payments, commercial term loans, as well as most of the bilateral debts.

Based on this, the government stressed that this decision will not affect the payment of multilateral debts, those contracted from this day and those linked to commercial services arranged in the short term.

Very good meeting with ���� President @NAkufoAddo. I congratulated him on ����Ghana reaching a staff-level agreement for IMF support.

We stand with Ghana and remain committed to helping deliver relief to Ghanaians. pic.twitter.com/j6t3NmjGHD

—Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva)

December 16, 2022

At the same time, the Ghanaian authorities pointed out that additional emergency measures are necessary in order to face a further deterioration in the economic, financial and social situation of the African nation.

According to official sources, the country’s external debt represents almost 80 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which conditioned the request for an economic rescue made in July to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 3,000 million dollars. for three years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report