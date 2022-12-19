European Union agrees a cap on the price of Russian gas | News

Report This Content

The Member States of the European Union reached an agreement on Monday to limit the price of gas imports to the equivalent of $190 per megawatt hour (MWh) in those transactions linked to the Amsterdam TTF index, which affects the gas of origin Russian.

It was notable that the agreement was reached without unanimity, because despite the fact that some countries that initially positioned themselves against, such as Germany or the Netherlands, ultimately voted in favor or have abstained, respectively, the measure has had support from Hungary.

The agreement came after the energy ministers met this Monday in order to come closer positions on the threshold to activate the mechanism that they called “market correction”, although directed in advance against Russian exports.

As reported, the mechanism would be activated when at the same time 180 euros (equivalent to 190 dollars) are exceeded in the European market for three days and there is a price difference of 35 euros (36 dollars) with respect to international markets.

The meeting was working against the clock after the ultimatum that European leaders gave them last Thursday in order to have an intervention mechanism in 2023 to avoid excessive price spikes in the European market, which they attribute to the military conflict in Ukraine and the measures anti-Russian coercive

In this way, the member countries adjusted the initial proposal of the European Commission, which raised a ceiling of 275 euros to the maximum price of gas, far from the objectives of countries such as Spain, Belgium or Greece, the main promoters of the measure.

The market correction mechanism would begin to be applied from the beginning of 2023 and would be entrusted to European energy agencies such as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators ( ACER) to analyze its effects on the financial and energy markets and on the security of supply, to verify if its elements are appropriate.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



