Nine EU countries opposed gas price ceiling

BUDAPEST, December 19 – RIA Novosti. Nine EU countries, including Hungary and Germany, opposed the gas price limit during a test vote at a meeting of energy ministers, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said.

“Nine countries, including us, were against the price cap, but since a qualified majority is needed, this is a qualified majority, although nine countries were against it, it has accumulated,” he said.

Since those who voted against the country, with the exception of Germany, are sparsely populated, they could not “constitute the minority necessary for blocking,” Siyato specified.

In any case, Hungary “will vote against” the gas price ceiling, as it considers it an erroneous and harmful measure, the Foreign Minister stressed. According to him, those four months, during which the EU energy ministers are trying to agree on the details of the limit, should have been spent on finding new sources of gas for the European market. Szijjarto stressed that this “would be the best solution to reduce the price.”

The European Commission in November developed a temporary mechanism for adjusting the gas market to contain strong surges in its cost. It will be launched if two conditions are met simultaneously: the settlement price of the monthly futures on the TTF index exceeds 275 euros per MWh for two weeks (just over 2.8 thousand euros per thousand cubic meters of gas), and the spread between the TTF price and the global LNG price is at least 58 euros for ten trading days in a row. When the mechanism is in place, transactions at a price higher than 275 euros will not be made.

However, this is a very high level: the settlement price of a monthly TTF futures exceeded 275 euros in the entire history of the hub for only a few days in August this year.

EU energy ministers already discussed the EC’s proposal in November, but disagreed strongly on the level of the limit. There have already been several amendments to the proposal of the European Commission, in particular, as Bloomberg reported, the Czech Republic proposed to reduce the limit to 220 euros, and the spread to LNG to 35 euros, but this proposal did not find a consensus either.

Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West’s idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, said that Moscow would not supply anything abroad if it would be contrary to its own interests.