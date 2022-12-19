World

Media: Passengers of ultralight plane missing in Spain found dead

MADRID, December 19 – RIA Novosti. Special services of the Spanish Civil Guard found the bodies of two passengers of an ultralight aircraft that disappeared on Saturday afternoon in the province of Valladolid, the Europa Press news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.
According to him, the plane disappeared from the airfield located in Matilla de los Caños and was found in the river this Sunday.
It is also reported that there were two crew members on the plane, a woman and a man, who went on a pleasure flight without a set plan.
Plane crash dies in Greece

