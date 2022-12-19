Lukashenka personally met Putin at the airport in Minsk

MINSK, December 19 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko personally met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the airport in Minsk, then in the same car they went to the Palace of Independence, where negotiations will take place, the Pool of the First Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian head of state, said.

Earlier, the press service of the Belarusian president said that on December 19, Lukashenka would hold talks with Putin, who would arrive in Minsk on a working visit. According to the press service, the talks will start with a conversation about Belarusian-Russian integration in a wide format – with the participation of members of the governments of the two countries, heads of ministries and departments. The presidents will then continue their one-on-one talks, after which they are expected to make statements and answer questions from reporters.