MOSCOW, December 19 – RIA Novosti. The US is reopening the Thule military base in Greenland to compete with Russia in the Arctic, Danmarks Radio reports.

Article author Steffen Kretz elaborated that the so-called Arctic race prompted America to contract Inuksuk to use the facility for 12 years.

The large multibillion-dollar contract is a signal that the US is betting on the Thule base and close cooperation with Greenland, and that the US military has turned its attention to the Arctic after decades of prioritizing other conflict zones.

At the same time, the state of the military facility due to global warming leaves much to be desired.

“The foundation under the plinth is melting – in the truest sense of the word. Runways and buildings were built in the 1950s right on the frozen ground, which was then hard as concrete. In recent years, due to global warming, the ground has been thawing, then freezes – even in the Far North,” Kretz said.

The main goal of the United States in the fight against Russia for the Arctic, the author of the article associated with global warming, which leads to the melting of ice.

“Russian nuclear icebreakers, warships and submarines operate in this region. This is done in the expectation that new routes between Asia and Europe along the Russian coast will be cleared of ice in the coming years,” the journalist emphasized.

Kretz also recalled that “Russia is actively searching for oil and gas in this region.”

Against this background, the position of the Greenland center becomes more advantageous for Washington, the author of the publication believes. According to him, during his presidency, Donald Trump promised to buy all of Greenland.

“Today, Thule is more of a passive observation post for the US Space Force and climate scientists. But with the expansion of runways and infrastructure, the base could again become a strategically important facility for US long-range bomber and fighter squadrons, as it was during the Cold War,” — the journalist concluded.

Earlier this month, Alexander Moiseyev, commander of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet, said NATO forces had stepped up military activity in the Arctic region.

According to him, the United States and members of the alliance have introduced the practice of carrying out regular single and group cruises of warships in the Barents Sea. In addition, the United States and its allies in the bloc maintain a permanent presence of nuclear multi-purpose submarines of the US Navy.