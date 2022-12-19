World

Putin and Lukashenko start negotiations in Minsk

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
3 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MINSK, December 19 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko started negotiations in Minsk, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The Russian leader noted the development of relations between Moscow and Minsk.

“It should be emphasized that Belarus is not only our good neighbor, with whom we have been working, taking into account each other’s interests over all previous decades, but Belarus is, of course, our ally in the truest sense of the word. Therefore, all other issues, including in the economic sphere, we tried and decided on the basis of these data,” Putin said.

He agreed with Lukashenka that “the economy is our priority.”
15:39

Shoigu will take part in the talks between Putin and Lukashenko

“If some issues are still considered unresolved, (we must. – Ed.) find these solutions. We, in fact, came to look for them together and achieve the desired result,” the Russian leader said.
He also added that the purpose of the summit is to sum up some results of the work of governments and various departments in various fields, primarily in the economic sphere.
“Recently, we have paid a lot of attention to security issues, cooperation in the international arena. And in general, we must be satisfied with the way our relations are building on this track,” Putin said.
Lukashenka drew attention to the difficult situation in the world.

“Strengthening ties between Moscow and Minsk has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which we are constantly tested and tested for strength. I believe that, despite some rough edges, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats,” the head stressed. Belarus.

Lukashenka added that the two countries are ready for dialogue, including with Europe. He expressed hope that “the voice of reason would prevail” in Brussels and that it would be possible to proceed to a constructive discussion of security issues and the future world order.
01:05

Interstate relations between Russia and Belarus

At the same time, he noted that he is always in touch with his Russian counterpart.
“The interruption of visits (Putin. – Ed.) to Minsk did not at all prevent us from being in constant contact. Even our Western so-called partners were very worried that we sometimes meet very often. We met regularly both in the Russian Federation and on international venues,” the Belarusian leader said.

He stated that governments are also in intensive contact, many meetings are held at the level of regions and enterprises.

“Difficult times require political will from us and focus on results on all topics of the bilateral agenda. The place that our countries will secure tomorrow in the new system of international coordinates depends on how successful we are in this work,” Lukashenka added. .
Putin pointed to the development of economic ties between the countries.
December 16, 11:47

Lukashenko said that Belarus will never be an enemy of Russia

“Our trade turnover – I want to emphasize this – even before any events in the framework of a special military operation, before that, in 2021, increased by a third and reached $38.5 billion. This is a very good and significant indicator,” the president said.
He recalled that over the ten months of this year, the trade turnover increased by another ten percent compared to the base of last year.

“If last year we had a record, there is reason to believe that this year we will have a new record. Most likely, we will reach the level of $40 billion in trade turnover,” the head of state added.

He also pointed to the military-technical cooperation between the countries.
“This is not only mutual deliveries, but, in my opinion, which is extremely important, this is joint work, development and cooperation in this area, including the development of high-tech industries,” Putin explained.

The Russian leader also mentioned cooperation in the space sector.

December 8, 15:36Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia

Belarus and Russia are developing a plan for training personnel for nuclear power plants

Lukashenka noted that the two countries jointly resist the pressure of the West.
“Thanks to joint steps, we generally managed to overcome the possible negative effects of sanctions pressure. The specialists of Belarus and Russia have done a good job on allied programs. There are certain advances in almost all areas,” the head of state said.
At the same time, Lukashenka noted that not everything has worked out yet, and this is holding back the development of the two countries.

“On a number of sensitive issues, the governments have exhausted their negotiating possibilities. The positions of the parties have been formulated, and today they will be discussed again in a broad format,” the Belarusian president said.

The meeting is being held with the participation of delegations from the two countries. The Russian delegation, in particular, includes Moscow’s Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Overchuk, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, head of the FSMTC Dmitry Shugaev.
December 4, 22:54

Belarus will start financing import substitution with a loan from Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Media: US restores base in Greenland for the sake of rivalry with Russia

5 mins ago

The head of the Security Council of Moldova accused Russia of preparing an attack on the republic

42 mins ago

Putin announced the growth of trade between Russia and Belarus

1 hour ago

Americans understand why Musk made a poll about his departure from Twitter

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.