Putin and Lukashenko start negotiations in Minsk
“It should be emphasized that Belarus is not only our good neighbor, with whom we have been working, taking into account each other’s interests over all previous decades, but Belarus is, of course, our ally in the truest sense of the word. Therefore, all other issues, including in the economic sphere, we tried and decided on the basis of these data,” Putin said.
“Strengthening ties between Moscow and Minsk has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which we are constantly tested and tested for strength. I believe that, despite some rough edges, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats,” the head stressed. Belarus.
He stated that governments are also in intensive contact, many meetings are held at the level of regions and enterprises.
“If last year we had a record, there is reason to believe that this year we will have a new record. Most likely, we will reach the level of $40 billion in trade turnover,” the head of state added.
“On a number of sensitive issues, the governments have exhausted their negotiating possibilities. The positions of the parties have been formulated, and today they will be discussed again in a broad format,” the Belarusian president said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
