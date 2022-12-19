The head of the Security Council of Moldova accused Russia of preparing an attack on the republic

CHISINAU, December 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexander Mustiata, claims that the Russian Federation allegedly plans to invade the territory of the republic in early 2023, but does not provide any evidence.

“The question is not whether the Russian Federation will launch a new offensive on the territory of Moldova, but when it will happen: either at the beginning of the year, in January-February or later – in March-April. But, judging by the information we have, The Russian Federation intends to go further,” Musteata said in an interview with TVR Moldova.

He believes that the goal of these actions will be unification with Transnistria.

At the same time, Musteata called the risk of the invasion itself high, but does not know whether it will be limited only to the territory of Transnistria.

As the TVR Moldova channel reported on Monday, the Moldovan Security Council admits that the purpose of these actions may be the use of ammunition stored in a warehouse in the village of Kolbasna.

The press service of the information and security service later explained in a statement posted on the website that Musteata spoke about the analysis of several possible scenarios, one of which involves a land invasion through the territory of Ukraine. The department emphasizes that “the task of the Russian Federation to create a land corridor in Pridnestrovie is still relevant today.”

The ammunition depot in the Transnistrian village of Kolbasna, located near the border with Ukraine, is one of the largest in Europe. On the territory of Transnistria, there is an operational group of Russian troops, which is the successor to the 14th combined arms army, which, after the collapse of the USSR, was transferred under the jurisdiction of Russia. The main tasks of the task force are a peacekeeping mission and the protection of ammunition depots. During a visit to Moldova in 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu took the initiative to remove or eliminate ammunition from warehouses in Pridnestrovie. However, the parties have not begun to develop a joint plan.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.