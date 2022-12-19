World

Putin announced the growth of trade between Russia and Belarus

MINSK, December 19 – RIA Novosti. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus for 10 months of this year grew by 10%, this year, most likely, there will be a new record – 40 billion dollars, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Our trade turnover – I want to emphasize this – even before any events in the framework of a special military operation, before that, in 2021, grew by a third and reached $38.5 billion. This is a very good and significant indicator. Over the ten months of this year, it grew by another 10% from the base of last year, which is also very good.If last year we had a record, there is reason to believe that this year we will have a new record.Most likely, we will reach the bar of $40 billion trade turnover,” Putin said at talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.
Lukashenka announced the strengthening of ties between Moscow and Minsk

