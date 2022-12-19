Americans understand why Musk made a poll about his departure from Twitter

MOSCOW, December 19 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American newspaper New York Post offered their own versions of why the billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, created a poll about his departure from the post of CEO of the social network.

“I’m sure whoever replaces Elon will follow the same path and clean up Twitter. This move was probably planned (Elon doesn’t do anything without a plan) and now he can silence the TSLA investors who whine that he cannot pay enough attention to this business,” said Had Enough.

“I believe that was his intention from the very beginning. He cleaned out the garbage and exposed the corruption in the government. Now he can return to what he likes – to the space program and the production of cars. Great work, Elon,” shared D D .

“Now he will hire a CEO who will follow all the rules and make money. This is a brilliant move,” commented Dog Three.

“Why does it seem to me that Elon Musk already knew the results of the poll? He really did. He was going to retire anyway, but now he has the authority to do so and choose the right CEO,” wrote Nightowl/Journalist.

“We bet that this was done on purpose to detect bots and still in the network of tsrushnikov. Let’s see,” said Xbonesny.

“The grandmaster made his weekly move, once again discouraging the competition,” jokes Tim.

At the end of October, Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. He promised to liberalize the editorial policy of the social network, which was widely criticized for severe censorship, and create a content moderation council, and until the council works, do not make global decisions about editorial policy and the restoration of blocked accounts.