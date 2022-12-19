Putin spoke about cooperation with Belarus through military-technical cooperation

MINSK, December 19 – RIA Novosti. Cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the military-technical sphere concerns not only the supply of equipment, but also joint cooperation, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian-Belarusian talks are taking place in Minsk on Monday.

“There is a direction related to military-technical cooperation. These are not only mutual deliveries, but, in my opinion, which is extremely important, this is joint work, development and cooperation in this area, including the development of high-tech industries “, Putin said.

The Russian leader also mentioned cooperation in the space sector. “It’s the same in the space sphere. We have corresponding plans,” Putin added.

Earlier, the parties announced the training of the Belarusian cosmonaut.