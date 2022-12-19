UN confirms 169 dead after recent floods in Congo | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) updated this Friday the number of deaths from the floods that occurred last Tuesday in the capital Kinshasa and raised it to 169.

On December 15, a joint mission of the DRC Ministry of International Social Affairs, Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity and OCHA visited several neighborhoods in Kinshasa to assess the damage caused by heavy rain that fell on the night of December 12-13.

The sudden floods left at least 30 injured, destroyed at least 280 homes and, in general, forced the evacuation of almost 40,000 people, especially in the Mont-Ngafula and Ngaliema districts, the most affected, according to the latest OCHA assessment.

The assessment team witnessed work being done in Mont-Ngafula to repair a section of the main road used for trade between Kinshasa and Central Congo.

The Government has made repairs a priority so that the Kinshasa markets are not affected.

The Minister for Humanitarian Action, Modeste Mutinga Mutuishayi, met with the Humanitarian Country Team to discuss the situation.

The Minister called on humanitarian actors to support the humanitarian response. During the meeting, it was agreed that OCHA will contact the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) to request the deployment of an emergency team to help the Government assess needs and coordinate the response.

So far, the authorities have expressed the need for food, access to medical care, logistical support and financial assistance for the victims.

This Friday marked three days of national mourning in memory of the deceased. The Government has confirmed that it will organize a dignified and safe burial for those who have lost their lives.

In addition to Kinshasa, the provinces of Equateur, Maniema, Nord-Ubangi, Sud-Ubangi and Tshopo have experienced flooding since October, causing loss of life and damage to homes,

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



