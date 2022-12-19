Two teenagers die after school shooting in Chicago, USA | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



In a new incident of armed violence, two teenagers died this Friday in the city of Chicago, in the north-central United States (USA), after a shooting in the vicinity of a school.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Two injured in shooting near school in Boston, USA

According to local media, a minor under the age of 14 and another under the age of 15 died after being shot, an event that occurred while the students were leaving the Benito Juárez secondary school, in the Pilsen neighborhood, and began to return to their homes.

The city’s Fire Department reported that two more teens (ages 15 and different genders) were injured and were receiving care at Stronger Hospital, Cook County.

The adolescent suffered injuries to the thigh and shoulder, while the minor suffered a rubbing injury to the thigh. Both were reported to be in good health.

Our students deserve a learning environment where they feel safe. Gun violence and the trauma that ripples through our communities as a result should never be something we just learn to live with.

—Chicago City Clerk (@chicityclerk)

December 17, 2022

Firefighters spokesman Larry Langford informed the media that the four minors are students from the Benito Juárez school.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased 15-year-old as Brandon Perez. So far the identity of the second victim has not been revealed.

Councilman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, in charge of Chicago’s 25th district, which includes the neighborhood where the school is located, went to the educational center to find out what happened.

The official called the event a tragedy, saying: “The school is supposed to be a safe haven for students and families. It is a pity that there is no safe haven anywhere (…) We have to understand that we are failing our youth, we are failing them every day,” he said.

This Saturday the Police released images of the alleged shooter, made from surveillance videos, and asked members of the community to provide information to help identify the person responsible and file charges.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report