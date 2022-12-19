Why was International Migrants Day established? | News

Report This Content

Given the increase in migratory flows in the world, the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) proclaimed in 2000 that every December 18th International Migrants Day be celebrated.

Four migrants die after shipwreck in the English Channel

By 1990, the General Assembly had adopted the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

The purpose of this day is to highlight the importance of human rights and fundamental freedoms that migrants have, as well as to learn about the measures that each country implements to guarantee their protection.

More than half of the #Refugees of the world ������are girls and boys ����������������.

The violence

War

The chasing…

…have changed their lives forever. Only by working for peace can we ensure a better future for them. pic.twitter.com/ZzjRodICXj

— UNHCR Mexico (@AcnurMexico)

December 18, 2022

The UN has reiterated that the reasons for these people to leave their countries of origin are diverse, among which are a well-paid job, poverty in their territories and escaping the violence to which they are subjected.

secure migration

The UN member states adopted a series of commitments in the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, in which they ratified their desire to save lives and protect rights.

For the UN, “this declaration recognizes the positive contribution that migrants make to sustainable and inclusive development and is committed to protecting the security, dignity and human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants, regardless of their status.”

In addition, there is the Global Pact for safe, orderly and regular migration that was adopted in 2018 during the Intergovernmental Conference held in Morocco.

People fleeing war, conflict and persecution need access to mental health care �� to help them rebuild their lives.

Wherever they are. pic.twitter.com/RpwNC0pUfO

— UNHCR Mexico (@AcnurMexico)

December 18, 2022

The pact covers topics such as “strengthening the labor rights of migrant workers; improving migration data as a basis for making evidence-based policies; saving lives and establishing international efforts for the cases of missing migrants”, among others. .

Increase in migration during Covid-19

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has registered a worldwide increase in the transit of people from their nations of origin to other destinations due to the socioeconomic, health and political impact of the SARS-CoV-2 cornavirus pandemic, which causes the Covid-19.

One of the roads used is the Darién Gap, “a very dangerous jungle passage on the border between Colombia and Panama, without roads, and where armed groups carry out activities,” according to the IOM.

In the activity to commemorate the International Day of Migrants we present the work #LaNicaplayed by actress Cristina Bruno, showing the myths and challenges that many Nicaraguan migrants experience. pic.twitter.com/S2Q92mEn1g

— IOM Costa Rica (@OIMCostaRica)

December 14, 2022

Data from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Undesa) indicated that the number of African migrants in South America increased from 22,000 in 2010 to 43,000 in 2020; while in the Caribbean it went from 79,000 in 2010 to 424,000 in 2020.

On the other hand, in its World Migration Report 2022, the IOM noted that, in 2020, one in 30 people had migrant status, representing 281,000,000 people, 3.6 percent of the world population. .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



