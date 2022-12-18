North Korea continues to test ballistic missiles | News

Report This Content

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile on Sunday, days after Pyongyang announced the successful test of a solid-fuel engine for a new military system, the South Korean military said.

North Korea accuses its neighbor to the South of military provocations

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported that “North Korea launched two unidentified ballistic missiles into the East Sea” (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in both Koreas).

These launches come three days after the North Korean government conducted a test of a new solid-fuel engine for new long-range missiles.

The shooting took place from the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province between 11:13 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Sunday local time, according to the JCS, which continues to analyze details of the altitude, distance and speed of the gunfire. shells to try to determine their type.

This Sunday’s launch came a day after North Korea commemorated the 11th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un.

In an emergency meeting, South Korean security authorities reproached the neighboring country for its continuous provocations despite “the hardships of its citizens, who cry from hunger and cold due to a serious food shortage.”

Seoul will host a trilateral security summit with the United States and Japan, according to the South Korean presidential office.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



