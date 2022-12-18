At least eight police officers killed after attack in northern Iraq | News

At least eight federal police officers, including an officer, died this Sunday in an attack attributed to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group against a truck that was transporting them in northern Iraq, according to police sources.

The bomb exploded past a police convoy near the village of Safra, Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk. Three other policemen were injured.

After the explosion there was a confrontation between elements of the Iraqi army and the IS group, said an official source, adding that a terrorist was killed, while the other members managed to escape.

At least 12 Iraqi Federal Police officers have been killed in a bomb blast near Iraq’s north-central city of Kirkuk on Sunday.

A heavy explosion of a bomb in the path of two vehicles of the Iraqi Federal Police officers In south of Kirkuk province has resulted in 12 deaths so far. pic.twitter.com/3fqqWO29xR

— Mahdi Rizvi (@MehdiRizvi123)

December 18, 2022

He added that the troops searched the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

In Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official confirmed the attack and reported that seven policemen, including an officer, had been killed.

Condemning a “cowardly terrorist” attack, Prime Minister Mohamed Chia al-Soudani in a statement called on security forces to show “vigilance, carefully inspect the roads and not offer any opportunity to terrorist elements.”

In recent months, Iraqi security forces have carried out operations against militants from irregular armed groups to suppress their activities, which have been on the rise of late.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



